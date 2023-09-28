Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.46

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 171269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

