Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.42. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

