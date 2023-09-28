Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.93

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Aisin Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Aisin had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aisin Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

