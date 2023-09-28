Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on DWVYF shares. HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,372.50.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

