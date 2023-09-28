SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.96

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

