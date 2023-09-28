Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,572 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.