CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

