Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $391.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average is $365.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $238.98 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

