Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

