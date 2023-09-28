The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

