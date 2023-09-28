Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.