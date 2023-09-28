CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 468 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.12 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

