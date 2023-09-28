CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

