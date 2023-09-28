CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HES opened at $158.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $165.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

