Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

PANW opened at $231.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 184.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

