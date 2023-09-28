Summit Global Investments Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $285.26 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

