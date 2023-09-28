Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $700.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.58 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.