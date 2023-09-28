Summit Global Investments Invests $1.65 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.