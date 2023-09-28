Range Financial Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Sysco by 393.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,626 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

