Range Financial Group LLC Has $525,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

