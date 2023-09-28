Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:URI opened at $446.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.97 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

