Summit Global Investments Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,890. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.