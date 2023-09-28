Summit Global Investments Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

