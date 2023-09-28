Summit Global Investments Acquires 6,353 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 342.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

NYSE:MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

