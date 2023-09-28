Quilter Plc Makes New $396.92 Million Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,916,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $533,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $854,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

