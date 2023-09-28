Quilter Plc Acquires New Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

