iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,517,730,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $671.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

