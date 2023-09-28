D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

