Allworth Financial LP Buys 178,497 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 401.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.