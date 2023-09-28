D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

