11,703 Shares in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.81% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 725.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 235.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BUFB opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

