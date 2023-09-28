D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile
The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
