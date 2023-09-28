D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

