1,511 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

