PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $363.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

