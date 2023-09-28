PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 69,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

