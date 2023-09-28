PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 256.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth $1,304,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Report on IMKTA

Insider Activity

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,056 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.