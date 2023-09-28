PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 898.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.