PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 716 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

US Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.69 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

