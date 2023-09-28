Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 663.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,768,000 after purchasing an additional 718,822 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $502.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

