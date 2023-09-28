PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 955 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.3 %

TRI opened at $123.45 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.