CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.09

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 529067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.