Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 0.8%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 101,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 119,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Down 0.2 %

Real Matters Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$447.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.05.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.