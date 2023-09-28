Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Trading Down 4%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. 10,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

