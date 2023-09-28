Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.51). 232,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 303,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.20 ($1.48).

Luceco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.42. The stock has a market cap of £196.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,512.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

