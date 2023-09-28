Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Down 7.5%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57. 901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a net margin of 99.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

About Madison Pacific Properties

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Further Reading

