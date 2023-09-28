Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.74). Approximately 1,639,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,336% from the average daily volume of 114,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.75).
Blancco Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.93. The stock has a market cap of £168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Blancco Technology Group
Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.
