Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
