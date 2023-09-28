Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 88.9% in September

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

