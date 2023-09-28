Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.82 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.82 million and $4.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

